Thousands of mourners gathered at Crispen Kanerusine popularly known as Madzibaba Sirage’s homestead in the Negombwe area, Hwedza to pay their last respects to one of their own who was murdered by Jaison Muvevi last week during a church service at their shrine.

Members of the Johane Masowe nguwo chena have given their last respects to their prophet Madzibaba Silage in a sad send off.

Madzibaba Silage was murdered at the church shrine by Muvevi.

A church member gave his testimony of the man: