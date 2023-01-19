Thousands of mourners gathered at Crispen Kanerusine popularly known as Madzibaba Sirage’s homestead in the Negombwe area, Hwedza to pay their last respects to one of their own who was murdered by Jaison Muvevi last week during a church service at their shrine.
Members of the Johane Masowe nguwo chena have given their last respects to their prophet Madzibaba Silage in a sad send off.
Madzibaba Silage was murdered at the church shrine by Muvevi.
A church member gave his testimony of the man:
To start with, Silage wasn’t a self styled prophet. He was a true man of God, many including myself believe he was a prophet.
I am a close relative to Jaison and we come from the same village.
Jaison would come to masowe back in 2005/2006 before he had anything angoriwo mupurisa achipihwa tsananguro nemaporofiti pamasowe ipapo kuti baba ndaona mabudirira manje manje, ndaona amai venyu ava vazofamba nemota chena. Jaison aipihwa muteuro wekuti aendeswe kuChiyadzwa, akazoendeswa ndopaakatanga kuita mari..Everything that he did had a prophecy and prayers behind it.