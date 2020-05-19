All is now set for the one-day extra-ordinary organ Troika summit of Sadc Heads of states and Government to be held today following the arrivals of Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi together with his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu and Botswana leader Mogkweetsi Masisi.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is also the chairperson of the SADC organ on Politics, Defense and Security, will host the meeting which seeks to bring an end to the gory Islamist attacks which have rocked Mozambique.

The summit is being held at a formal request of Nyusi to the regional body for measures to be taken to address the ‘urgent security situation’ in Zimbabwe’s eastern neighbors.

More details to follow…

State Media