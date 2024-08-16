More Southern African Development Community (SADC) heads of states are billed to arrive in Harare today for the 44th Summit.

Apparently, according to the schedule the following leaders are expected in Harare today: ✅Madagascar: H.E. A Rajoelina

✅Eswatini: King Mswati III

✅DRC: H.E. Tshisekedi

✅SA: Cde Ramaphosa

✅Angola: Cde Joao Lourenco

✅Mauritius: Deputy Prime Minister

✅Special Representative of the Hon. Prime Minister, Kurmarsingh Gayan

✅UNECA Executive Secretary: Claver Gatete

✅AFCFTA: Secretary General H.E. Wamkele Mene

However, despite Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema’s name is on the schedule list, no arrival time has been confirmed meaning he may not be coming.

Zwnews