Renowned politician, and local think tank the Southern African Political Economy Series (SAPES) Trust, director Dr Ibbo Mandaza has rubbished what he calls a fake post alleging that he has died.

“Many of my friends on this platform have brought to my attention a fake but malicious post on Facebook in which, inter alia, I died yesterday and, more seriously, carrying a purported interview accompanied by photoshopped images of my interview with Trevor Ncube last year and also my lecture at the the OR School last September.

“Bizarre stuff.

“We have since reported to Facebook accordingly but I thought it urgent that I should expose the scam while simultaneously providing this as evidence that I am indeed still alive,” he said.