The SADC and AU observer mission heads have presented damning preliminary reports on Zimbabwe’s general election.

While they described the polls as generally peaceful, they said the election fell short of the SADC Principles and Guidelines on Elections.

Seeing critical reports on Zimbabwe's election from SADC and AU is a surprising but positive development. It's one thing to be called out by the EU, Carter Center etc, but quite another by regional and African missions. Bravo to these teams and their leaders. #ZimElections2023 — Belinda Dodson (@BelindaJDodson) August 25, 2023