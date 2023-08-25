STOP THE STEAL: The displayed @ZECzim result at Oriel Boys’ High has been amended. @ZECzim are saying that they don’t know who amended the result. We have all the authentic v11s and are demanding that the displayed result be accurate in line with the correct v11s.

We’ve now demanded that they remove the “amended v11s” that they’d attached. The ballot boxes are now being transported from the Ward Command Centre to the Constituency Command Centre without the additional “postal votes”. We are following them to ensure no changes are made…Fadzayi Mahere