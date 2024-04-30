The Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association (COZWVA) say President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is planning his departure from office.

Citing inside informants, COZWVA said ZANU PF officials have since started planning life after him.

“According to our reliable sources within both ZANU PF & the system, they see ED as a goner/someone who is busy packing his bags.

“They are planning way beyond ED.

“The jittering of positions & fictions in the party is being cause by bootlickers whose lives hangs in the hands of ED,” said COZWVA.

Some sections within the ruling party are allegedly not happy with Mnangagwa whom they accuse of planing to have his sons succeed him to the throne.

It is believed that Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga had a gentlemen’s agreement to hand power to each other.

Mnangagwa is now said to be planning to sidestep Chiwenga and hand over power to one of his sons.

Zwnews