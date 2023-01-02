South African musician Nadia Nakai says she regrets missing the opportunity to collaborate Zimbabwean dancehall king Winky D real name Wallace Chirumiko.

Nakai disclosed this when she shared her profound insights in her latest interview on Nyamz podcast.

She explained that Winky D reached out to her for a collaboration, but she was in a bad space and till today she regrets having that moment slip away from her.

Apparently, Winky D launched his latest album Eureka Eureka recently which has since been doing well on the music charts.

Meanwhile, Nakai hinted on her favourite artists from Zimbabwe with Nutty O being at the top of the list.

The mustard seed album hitmaker has gained a lot of popularity in the recent years through his excellent way of delivery.

