SA President Ramaphosa congratulates Senegal’s President-elect

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has on behalf of the government and people of South Africa congratulated President-elect Bassirou Diomaye Faye (pictured), on his election as the President of the Republic of Senegal.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said the outcome of the election bears testimony to the resilient spirit of the Senegalese people who preferred the democratic course of change of government, through voting.

Read the rest of his statement below:

The President applauded the other contestants for displaying maturity in accepting the election outcome.

South Africa and Senegal enjoy close political, trade and social relations deepened by strong historical ties rooted from the anti-apartheid struggle.

President Ramaphosa has committed to strengthen the bilateral relationship between South Africa and Senegal in pursuit of a better and peaceful continent.

President Ramaphosa said: “The Senegalese people have lighten a beacon which will usher in a new hope in the journey of rebuilding Africa by opting for peaceful change of government as opposed to violence”.

