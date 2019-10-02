SA Picture: Jabulani High School kids pose with gun

SOWETO: A selfie showing a girl and a boy in full uniform with a 9mm pistol shocked people across South Africa and the world.

The photo shows the boy looking relaxed and holding a pistol, which looks very old and has the serial number filed off.

The school was identified as Jabulani Technical High School in Soweto.

The boy’s age and what grade he was in was unclear, but according to a police source he’s believed to live at Jabulani Hostel and is a known troublemaker.

“Pupils and teachers are scared of him,” said the source.

The Gauteng spokesman Steve Mabona said police were investigating the case.