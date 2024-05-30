As vote counting in the South African elections continues, the ruling party African National Congress ANC is still in the lead.

Apparently, critics are of the opinion that ANC will fail to get 50%+ a situation which would spell doom for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC would need a partner for coalition, but Ramaphosa would kiss goodbye, as he may get vote of no confidence from his party.

As it stands:

NATIONAL counting is at 38.84%

ANC 42.5%

DA 24.17%

MK 9.67%

EFF 9.31%

PA 3.24%

IFP 2.42%

VF+ 1.78%

ACTION SA 0.91%

ACDP 0.62%