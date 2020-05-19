FOUR prisoners, among them three Zimbabweans awaiting trial, are on the run after escaping from their remand holding cells at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Services facility in Pretoria, South Africa.

The three Zimbabwean inmates identified as Morris Tyavana, Medicine Girenzi and Amos Chikwange and a South African, Sam Hlungwane, escaped from the prison cells in the early hours of Saturday under unclear circumstances.

Tyavana is wanted for armed robbery while the other three are awaiting trial for house breaking and theft.

In a statement, spokesperson for South Africa’s Department of Justice and Correctional Services, Mr Singabakho Nxumalo said a manhunt had been launched in collaboration with the police.

“It is unclear how they made it out of the remand centre. However, as correctional services, we have roped in law-enforcement and they have instituted an investigation to reveal how the escapes happened,” he said.

“The Department is appealing to the public to assist with any information that may lead to their re-arrest. Those with information on the quartet’s whereabouts are urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

