A South African Airlink flight – 4Z 204 – from Johannesburg to Pemba, Mozambique, was involved in a dangerous runway excursion, yesterday afternoon.

The plane overran from the runway, due to a wet surface of the airport landing pad.

An excursion usually happens when an aircraft is taking off or landing and involves many aspects ranging from unstable approaches to the condition of the runway.

Airlink said: “Airlink regrets to confirm one of its aircraft was involved in a wet runway excursion upon landing at Pemba in Mozambique this afternoon.

“The Embraer 135 Regional Jet, registration ZS-SJX, operating as flight 4Z 204 from Johannesburg, had 32 passengers and three crew onboard.

“Everyone onboard disembarked from the aircraft through the main front entrance. At this time, there have been no reported injuries. Airlink and airport personnel at Pemba are taking care of the customers and crew.

“Airlink has notified the relevant Mozambique and South African authorities. The airport

operator has closed the runway, but as soon as it re-opens, we will dispatch a back-up aircraft to Pemba to operate the return flight.

“An Airlink recovery team will travel to Pemba to assist with retrieving the aircraft, which had aquaplaned off the runway.

“Airlink will also provide all necessary assistance to Mozambique’s investigators.

“As the country of occurrence, Mozambique’s Directorate of Air Accident Investigations will conduct the formal investigation into the occurrence. We will provide updates as more verified information becomes available.”