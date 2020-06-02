It certainly never rains but pours for Trymore Munemo, a soldier stationed at the Zimbabwe Defence College in Harare, who is facing charges of stealing an unspecified amount of gold ore at a mine in Marlborough.

Yesterday, Munemo who stays in Hatcliffe, was asked not to plead and subsequently remanded in custody to June 15 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa facing seven counts of armed robbery.

Mugwagwa however advised the alleged thieving soldier to approach the High Court for bail application.

Armed with AK-47 riffles, state prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa told the court that on November 3 last year, Munemo teamed up with his co-accused, who are still at large, and proceeded to Nyoni 74 Mine Lowdale in Marlborough, Harare.

Upon their arrival- the court heard- Munemo and his co-accused disarmed two security guards who had 303 riffles before disarming five more people manning the mine premises.

After successfully disarming the seven, the rogue soldier and his criminal accomplices are accused of having stolen an unspecified amount of gold ore, US$5 000, cellphones and other accessories at the mine.

Afterwards, they are said to have forced their victims into a mine shaft before getting away with the loot.

