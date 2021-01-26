Jailed rapist Robert Martin Gumbura’s latest freedom attempt hit a snag after a High Court judge ruled that the disgraced cleric’s case should have been lodged at the Supreme Court. Gumbura was initially jailed 40 years over sexual abuse of women in his church is now serving a reduced 20-year jail term at Chikurubi.

Gumbura who is still married to 11 women(pictured) still argues on appeal that his sentencing was harsh.

In his ruling, Justice Tawanda Chitapi said it was proper if Gumbura had approached the Supreme Court.

“In my respectful view, it is only jurisprudentially proper that a Supreme Court Judge should be the one to determine the bail pending appeal where the appeal relates to a judgment of the High Court granted on appeal. “I must come to the conclusion that the interests of justice and procedural and substantive fairness dictate that I defer to a judge of the Supreme Court to hear the bail application in terms of section 123 (1) (a) of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act. “Consequently the application for bail pending appeal is struck off the roll. The applicant (Gumbura) if advised may direct application for determination by a judge of the Supreme Court,” reads the decision.

Gumbura founded The RGM Independent End Time Message church.