Two robbery suspects were shot in the legs and arrested by police detectives as they tried to escape after taking leading police officers to a place where they claimed to have hidden machetes used in committing the crimes.

In a press statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the arrest cleared a number of cases that took place in and around Harare.

Meanwhile, in other news, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 86 kilometre peg along Harare–Nyamapanda Road on 01/01/25 at around 0430 hours.

Two people were killed while five others were injured when a Toyota Runx vehicle with two passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a Honda Fit vehicle with five passengers on board.