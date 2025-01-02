The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority -ZERA- has announced new prices for Liquid Petroleum gas.

The new prices is with effect from 1 January 2025.

Operators are advised to display the prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters.

Please note that it is permissible to sell LPG at prices below the prescribed prices depending on one’s trading advantages.

Stakeholders are advised that the petroleum price releases by ZERA can be verified on the official ZERA website, Facebook, or X handle.

Zwnews