Image: MMA

Zimbabwean mixed martial arts fighter, Themba Gorimbo says his cousins celebrated when he was beaten because he doesn’t send them money.

He disclosed this in an interview video posted on African Facts.

Gorimbo was recently defeated by Brazilian Vicente Luque, who only needed 52 seconds to beat him in an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, United States.

Gorimbo’s defeat is the fastest in UFC fight history as it lasted less than a minute.

Nicknamed The Answer, Gorimbo’s wish of closing the year 2024 undefeated was shattered by Luque’s anaconda trap, which saw him losing via submission.

“I will dust myself up and make my comeback. Yes, I am gutted now but I know I will be okay, God brought me this far to succeed and inspire.

“This is part of the story, it sucks but hey I live to fight another day,” said Gorimbo on his Facebook page after the fight.

Zwnews