Two suspected armed robbers have raided the Chinotimba Medical Centre in Victoria Falls and made off with US$22 177, police have disclosed.

The incident happened on Sunday and the suspects stabbed a security guard twice before spraying his eyes with sanitiser.

The police has since urged business owners and companies to beef up security at their premises.

In another matter, Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a robbery case which occurred at Runyararo South West, Masvingo on 03/07/21 at around 0200hours where a family was attacked by five unknown suspects armed with machetes.

The assailants, severely assaulted the owner of the house and stole USD 21 000 cash and four Samsung cellphones.

Meanwhile, Police reiterates that members of the public must not keep large sums of money in homes.

-Zwnews