On Good Friday, robbers targeted Epworth Mission Clinic and Epworth Methodist Academy School, making off with a total of US$18,000. The clinic suffered a loss of US$5,000, while the school lost US$13,000 in the incident.

The robbery occurred when four unidentified individuals, wearing balaclavas and armed with iron bars, approached the security guard, Takawira Mutamburiri (49). They assaulted him, tied his hands and legs with shoelaces, and stole his cellphone and US$25.

Breaking into the clinic through a screen door using iron bars, the perpetrators ransacked the premises and seized US$5,000 in cash from an unlocked safe.

Moving on to Epworth Methodist Academy School, the robbers forced entry into the administration and headmaster’s offices with iron bars. There, they discovered another safe, from which they stole US$13,000 before fleeing the scene.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the incident, stating that investigations are ongoing into the two robbery cases in Epworth. At the scene, authorities recovered a grinding blade, with the total value stolen estimated at US$18,000.