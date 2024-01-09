Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera has implored motorists to fully check their vehicles before travelling so as to prevent accidents.

His call comes after traders that operate outside 24 HR Shopping Mall on Saturday had only God to thank as they could have been the latest victims of yet another dislodged vehicle wheel.

In the latest development, The Herald reports that a vehicle that was travelling along the Chinhoyi Central Business District (CBD) also dislodged a wheel while in motion near Magamba Road and Robson Manyika intersection around 7 pm.

The speeding wheel missed any human but, smashed the windows of a DonPed Tech shop.

A trader who sells cellphones along the pavement who only identified himself as Dereck told the publication that they had just knocked off for the day when the accident occurred.

He added that had the accident occurred in the afternoon, the town, would be mourning yet another victim.

Apparently, on New Year’s Eve, a police officer manning a roadblock along the Harare-Mutare Highway, in Marondera was hit to death by a dislodged haulage truck wheel.

Last Wednesday, Dr Tinotenda Madzima who was stationed at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital was hit by a Scania truck wheel that dislodged from the moving vehicle.

Dr Madzima (30) died on the spot.

Meanwhile, motoring experts say pre-trip inspection can help one identify any problems with their vehicle before they take it on a road trip.

This can save time and money in the long run, another reason why pre-trip inspections are important is that they can help drivers stay safe on the road.

CANNON’S AUTOMOTIVE SERVICE

Tips on the importance of an inspection before a road trip

Planning a road trip is an exciting endeavor, filled with the promise of adventure and new experiences. But before you hit the open road, it’s essential to ensure that your vehicle is in top condition to handle the journey ahead.

One of the most critical steps in preparing for a road trip is to have an inspection performed by a qualified mechanic. In this blog, we’ll explore the importance of an inspection before a road trip and discuss some of the key areas that should be checked.

SAFETY FIRST!

First and foremost, an inspection will help identify any potential safety issues with your vehicle. A trained mechanic will be able to check your brakes, steering, suspension, tires, and other critical components to ensure that they are all in good working order. The last thing you want is to be on a long road trip and have a mechanical failure that puts you and your passengers at risk.

UNFORESEEN PROBLEMS

An inspection can also identify any maintenance issues that need to be addressed before you embark on your journey. This includes things like oil changes, filter replacements, and fluid top-offs. Neglecting these routine maintenance tasks can lead to bigger problems down the road, which can be costly and inconvenient.

MILEAGE ON THE ROAD

Another benefit of an inspection is that it can help improve your vehicle’s fuel efficiency. A qualified mechanic can check your air filter, fuel injectors, and other components to ensure that they are all working correctly. By optimizing your vehicle’s performance, you can save money on gas – and reduce your carbon footprint.

PEACE OF MIND

An inspection can also give you peace of mind. Knowing that your vehicle has been thoroughly checked and is in good condition can make your road trip more enjoyable. You won’t have to worry about unexpected breakdowns or costly repairs, which can take the fun out of your adventure.

WHAT TO HAVE INSPECTED

When you have an inspection performed, there are several key areas that should be checked. These include:

Brakes: The braking system is one of the most critical safety features on your vehicle. A mechanic should check the brake pads, rotors, and calipers to ensure that they are in good condition and functioning correctly.

Tires: Your tires are the only part of your vehicle that come into contact with the road. A mechanic should check the tire pressure, tread depth, and overall condition of your tires. They can also advise you on whether you need new tires before your trip.

Suspension: The suspension system helps absorb shocks and bumps on the road. A mechanic should check the shocks, struts, and other components to ensure that they are functioning correctly.

Fluids: Your vehicle has several different fluids that need to be checked and topped off, including oil, coolant, and transmission fluid. Neglecting these fluids can lead to mechanical issues down the road.

Battery: Your battery is essential for starting your vehicle and powering your accessories. A mechanic should check the battery’s voltage and overall condition to ensure that it is working correctly.

Lights: Your vehicle’s lights are critical for visibility and safety. A mechanic should check your headlights, taillights, and turn signals to ensure that they are all working correctly.

In addition to these key areas, a qualified mechanic may also check other components, depending on the make and model of your vehicle. They may also perform a test drive to ensure that everything is working as it should.

IMPORTANCE OF INSPECTIONS BEFORE ROAD TRIPS

An inspection before a road trip is essential to ensure that your vehicle is safe, reliable, and in good condition. By identifying any potential issues before you hit the road, you can avoid costly repairs and unexpected breakdowns.

Plus, a well-maintained vehicle will provide better fuel efficiency and a more enjoyable driving experience. So, before you pack your bags and hit the open road, be sure to have an inspection performed by a qualified mechanic. Your safety and peace of mind are worth the investment.