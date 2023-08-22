The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Chegutu is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at the 35 kilometre peg along Chinhoyi-Chegutu Road on 18/08/23.

Three unknown suspects travelling in a Toyota Wish vehicle intercepted a bread and confectioneries delivery truck before attacking the driver and a sales representative.

The suspects stole two cellphones and US$ 3 717.50 cash before locking the victims in the back of the truck.

Police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, police in Harare have arrested Passwell Chiwaura (20) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Mutsubvu Shopping Centre, Hopley on 21/08/23 at around 0130 hours.

The suspect allegedly stabbed Takudzwa Godwin Kavuvu once on the stomach with an unknown object after accusing him of having an affair with his girl friend.

The victim sustained a deep cut on the stomach and was pronounced dead on admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

