The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred at a company along Seke Road in Harare on 06 September 2022.

ZRP says unknown suspects broke into the company offices and stole US$99 971, ZAR 15080 and ZWL20 080 cash which was in a Chubb safe.

The police is calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

In another case, ZRP Beatrice arrested Knowledge Chimuchekwa (30) in connection with a robbery case which occurred at Pondoro Farm Chinhoyi where property worthy US$5703.00 was stolen.

Police recovered the stolen cellphone from the suspect.

The other suspects, identified as Ray Chirombo of Glenorah, Gift of Chitungwiza, Trynos of Southley Park, and Luucas of Epworth, are on the run.

