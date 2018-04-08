Khupe cheats death

MDC-T splinter group president Dr Thokozani Khupe was involved in a car accident last Wednesday along the Gwanda-Bulawayo road just hours before women and political activists pledged support to her presidential bid.

Dr Khupe was travelling in an Isuzu twin-cab which burst its rear tyre with the breakaway opposition leader suffering a swollen forehead due to the impact of the accident. MDC proportional representation MP Ms Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga revealed details of the accident during a high tea meeting held in solidarity with Dr Khupe in Bulawayo. The solidarity meeting follows squabbles that rocked the MDC-T before splitting from the main party led by Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

“Thokozani Khupe was involved in an accident on her way here. So let’s give her time to rest. Her vehicle burst a tyre and she hit her head so it’s swollen a bit, but we thank God that she is here,” said Ms Misihairabwi-Mushonga.

She rallied Dr Khupe to be strong and stand against political, gender and tribal bullies. Dr Khupe was attacked during the burial of the late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai and she blamed her attack on Adv Chamisa whom she was competing with to lead the party. Misihairabwi-Mushonga called on women to support Dr Khupe’s candidacy ahead of the coming elections. state media