Police in Masvingo have arrested a murder suspect who is accused of gruesomely killing a 9-year old boy using a kitchen knife, apparently for ritual purposes.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the 9-year old juvenile was gorily murdered and afterwards, his head was boiled in a pot ‘in preparation for feasting’.

The gruesome murder was committed last Friday and the suspect, a Clever Chitiga has since been arrested in connection with the ritual murder.

“The ZRP confirms the gruesome murder of a 9 year old boy at Matova Village Chief Zimuto, Masvingo on 4/12/20 by suspect Clever Chitiga (22) for assumed ritual purposes,” said the police in a tweet.

“The minor was beheaded using a kitchen knife before the head was shaved in hot water and pounded in a mortar using a pestle. The head was boiled in a pot in preparation for feasting and the body of the victim was wrapped in a mosquito net before it was submerged in a nearby dam. Meanwhile Police have arrested the suspect and recovered several exhibits,” partly wrote the ZRP.

“Members of the public are warned against strange, superstitious and unjustified beliefs for wealth; all perpetrators of crime will be arrested. #notomurder”.

