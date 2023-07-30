The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has issued the junta (pictured) in Niger an ultimatum to restore constitutional order within a week or else the regional bloc will deploy military force.

Further, ECOWAS has shut Niger’s land and air borders.

President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted when General Abdourahamane Tchiani was declared the new head of state.

ECOWAS issued the strongly worded statement following an emergency summit.

But the coup leaders have warned against any armed intervention in the country.

Part of the statement reads: