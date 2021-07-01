President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the late Major General (Rtd) Clever Shadreck Chiramba a national hero.

He announced the status at the Chiramba residence in Hatfield, Harare this morning.

In a statement, Zimbabwe National Army Spokesperson ,Colonel Alphios Makotore said Major General (Rtd) Chiramba succumbed to COVID-19 at Parirenyatwa Hospital this Sunday Morning.

He was 66.

He retired from active service in 2004 and he was the Commander of Two Infantry Brigade during the DRC Campaign.

