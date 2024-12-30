President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa starts his month-long annual vacation tomorrow, 31s December, 2024.

He plans to spend his vacation in the country, and will be available for commitments requiring his personal attention, both as State President and as Chairman of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

While he is on leave, the two Vice Presidents, Hon K.C.D Mohadi, and Hon. Dr C.G.D.N Chiwenga, will stand in for him in that order.

Vice President Mohadi will act from 31st December, 2024 to 19th January, 2025.

Thereafter, Vice President Chiwenga will act until His Excellency the President

resumes duty in early February.