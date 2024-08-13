In reminiscent of the Shutter and the Trigger, a topic in one of the secondary school books, similar memories have been triggered as the country celebrate the Defence Forces Day.

Zenzo Nkobi may not be in the league of today’s renowned photojournalists like Tsvangirai Mkwazhi, but he is a photographer of note.

Not many know his name from the country’s liberation struggle, but his contribution is priceless.

A teacher born in Dombodema, ended up as part of the Zimbabwean Liberation fighters, his main weapon of resistance was the camera which immortalized moments in the Struggle.

“Today the late Zenzo’s images are iconic and help us piece together an otherwise broken story.

“Let’s remember him this Heroes Holiday and evermore,” comments President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba.

Zwnews