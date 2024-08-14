The former First Lady of Zambia Maureen Mwanawasa has died.

She was widow of President Levy Mwanawasa who was the third president of Zambia.

He served as president from January 2002 until his death in August 2008.

Mwanawasa is credited with having initiated a campaign to rid the corruption situation in Zambia during his term. Prior to Mwanawasa’s election, he served as the fourth vice-president of Zambia from November 1991 to July 1994, whilst an elected Member of Parliament of Chifubu Constituency.

Renowned Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has expressed shock over Maureen’s death.

“Inam saddened to hear of the passing of Zambia’s former First Lady and businesswoman, Maureen Mwanawasa.

“She was a woman of conviction and helped her husband navigate tough times, including standing up to Robert Mugabe when he was killing Zimbabweans in a post election violent campaign against opposition supporters led by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Only Presidents Levy Mwanawasa and Ian Khama refused to be bullied.

“My condolences to you, @Chipokota, and your entire family during this difficult time.

“Zimbabwe will always be grateful for the support we got from both your parents during the most dark periods of post-colonial Zimbabwe.

May they both rest in peace,” said Chin’ono in an X post.

Zwnews