The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has been pushed to hurriedly set up a squad to play Zimbabwe Defence Forces select on Tuesday for the Defence Forces Trophy at Rufaro Stadium.

This is after Zambia Defence Forces withdrew from the encounter amid tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

ZIFA announced Monday a 21 men squad made up of players from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The team will be led by technical director Jethro Hunidzarira, standing in for newly appointed Warriors coach Michael Nees.

This follows the withdrawal of Zambia Defence Forces who had been scheduled to play their Zimbabwean counterparts as part of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces celebrations.

Zambia’s withdrawal from the celebrations comes on the back of diplomatic tension between Harare and Lusaka.

Zambia is yet to give reason(s) for the withdrawal.

Relations between the two countries soured in 2023, after the Zambia led Southern African Development Community (SADC) Observer Mission condemned the Zimbabwean elections as not having been free and fair.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema as the chair of the SADC Organ on Politics Defense and Security Cooperation appointed former vice president Nevers Mumba to lead the observer mission.

Following the SADC observer mission report, the Zimbabwean government accused Zambia of authoring the document with the intention of causing regime change.

As if that was not enough, in June, President Emmerson Mnangagwa alleged Zambia dining with Western imperialists by allowing the United States to establish military bases on its soils, a development he claimed threatened Zimbabwe’s security, which made him feel isolated.

In response, Zambia wrote to the African Union and SADC to resolve the diplomatic dispute.

Speaking at a post-cabinet media briefing last week Minister of Information Jenfan Muswere indicated that the Zambia Defence Forces would be part of the celebrations.

“The major update on the Defence Forces Day Celebrations is that the select team from the Zambian Defence Forces will play the select team from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces at Rufaro Stadium,” said Muswere.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Reward Muza (Highlanders)

Defenders

Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Godknows Murwira (CapsUnited), Blessing Kagudu (Herentals), Miguel Fieldman (Bulawayo Chiefs), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Allan Chapinduka (Telone), Abel Gwatidzo (Yadah FC)

Midfielders

Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Juan Mutudza (FC Platinum), McKinnon Mushore (Highlanders), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Michael Tapera (Manica Diamonds), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Junior Bunjira (Caps United), Collen Mleya (ZPC Kariba), Michael Charamba (Chicken Inn)

Forwards

Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora), William Manondo (Caps United), Washington Mapuwa (Greenfuel)