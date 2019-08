The Zimbabwean government will soon introduce the “real” Zimbabwean dollar, that is, new notes and coins to replace the bond notes and coins introduced in 2016.

In an interview with Bloomberg sometime last week, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Mthuli Ncube said that Zimbabwe will soon have a new currency.

Ncube is quoted as saying:

We already have our local currency, but this will be the first Zimbabwe dollar notes, which will trade at parity to the bond notes.