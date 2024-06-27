The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Monetary Policy Committee has maintained a tight policy stance, amidst a stabilizing economy.

The committee met recently to assess performance of the Monetary Policy Statement from 5 April 2024 and discuss recent economic developments.

In a statement, RBZ governor John Mushayavanhu (pictured) noted the challenges and achievements registered.

Achievements:

💠Stabilized exchange rate and domestic prices.

💠Despite El Nino-induced drought, economy expected to grow by 2% in 2024.

💠May 2024 saw a month-on-month ZiG inflation rate of -2.4%.

💠June 2024 inflation projected at around 0%.

💠Projected end-of-year inflation below 5%.

Policy Resolutions:

💠Maintain Bank Policy rate at 20% per annum with an interest rate corridor of 11% to 25%.

💠Statutory reserve requirements for demand deposits, and savings and time deposits in ZiG to remain at 15% and 5%, respectively.

💠Foreign currency statutory reserve requirements for demand deposits, and savings and time deposits to remain at 20% and 5%, respectively.

Future Commitment: Address emerging risks, ensure money supply growth aligns with 5% inflation target, and back reserve money with gold, other precious minerals, and foreign currency reserves to support economic activity and currency stability.