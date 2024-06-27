Hello, my name is Monica Chimvinga, and I am fundraising for my beloved granddaughter, Tadiswa Star Ngware.

Tadiswa is just 7 months old and has been diagnosed with a complex congenital heart condition.

On May 6, 2024, Tadiswa was evaluated by a pediatric cardiologist during a philanthropic mission at Luisa Guidotti Hospital.

It was determined that she urgently needs open-heart surgery, a procedure that is not available in Zimbabwe.

We are seeking financial assistance to take Tadiswa to India for this critical surgery. The total cost for flights, accommodation, and the surgery is £11,000.

Unfortunately, her father is the sole breadwinner in the family and cannot afford this amount on his own.

Currently, Tadiswa is facing complications such as stunted growth (she weighs only 4.4 kg despite being 7 months old).

She cannot consume solid foods and depends on porridge and formula since her mother can no longer produce milk. Her breathing is rapid, and she has a persistent cough.

We are humbly pleading for your assistance. Any donation, no matter how small, will bring us closer to our goal and give Tadiswa a chance at a healthy life.

How to Donate:

GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/0f5be529

EcoCash: +263 774 011 860 (Ingress Ngware) / +263 78 866 0138 (Charrotte Chipidza)

Bank Transfer: CBZ Account No.: 68262031030014 (Ingress Ngware)

Your support and generosity mean the world to us. Thank you for helping us save Tadiswa’s life.

Sincerely,

Monica Chimvinga