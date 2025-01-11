The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported the Tawanda Magoso (32) was arrested in connection with a case of murder which occurred at his house in Daakoni Village, Buhera on 10/01/25 in which his son, Taonga Magoso (11) died.

The suspect allegedly returned home from a shrine where he had gone for prayers and took an axe from his bedroom which he used to strike the victim indiscriminately all over the body.

The victim’s head separated from its torso and sustained multiple injuries on the back.

Resultantly, the victim succumbed to the injuries.

The suspect was later apprehended with the help from members of the community.

Zwnews