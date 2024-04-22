Image-InfoMinZw

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mushayavanhu has distanced the government from the Zimbabwe Gold ZiG currency calling it a foreign idea.

Addressing delegates during a post Monetary Policy Statement review meeting recently, Mushayavanhu said those who would like to blame him over ZiG currency should aim their guns at the World Bank.

“We didn’t know much about a structured currency. We got a consultant from the World Bank.

“A lot of the things you’re seeing about the structured currency actually came from the World Bank.

“So, if you’re going to blame me, you’re actually blaming the World Bank. Maybe they didn’t advise us properly. And if they did not advise us properly, it’s fine. Let’s refine it,” he said.

