Here are The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Wholesale Foreign Exchange Auction Results for 16 June 2023.
The highest bid rate received was 7,200.0000 and the lowest bid rate was 6,600.0000.
The weighted average rate was 6,713.3462.
Posted by Moyo Timothy | Jun 17, 2023 | Zim Latest
