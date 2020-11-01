Rap music icon Mgcini Cal_Vin Nhliziyo has been laid to rest at Bulawayo’s Lady Stanley Cemetery.

This followed a farewell service at the city’s Amphitheatre.

Police say the man who ran over Cal_Vin has handed himself in.

Cal Vin died last week following a hit and run accident which occurred a few metres away from his home.

According to online publication, Zimlive Calvin had just watched Liverpool’s late-night clash with Sheffield United at a bar called the Emakhandeni Cricket Club in Luveve.

Family spokesperson Sithembile Sibanda, an aunt to the singer told the publication.

“They were walking home. He had his girlfriend and two other boys. They were almost home, just about 20 meters away when the incident happened.”

The local hip hop artiste was raised in Bulawayo’s high-density suburb of Luveve where he was introduced to the rap and hip hop world in the late 90s.

Cal_Vin said that he was heavily influenced by iconic musicians like Michael Jackson, Tupac, Oliver Mtukudzi and Jay Z.

Meanwhile, the person who ran over him has been arrested after handing himself over to police, a few days ago.

Like 224 Dislike 28

101391

0

0

cookie-check

Rap music icon Cal_Vin laid to rest

no