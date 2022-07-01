Sports in Africa have their roots in the culture and way of life dating back thousands of years. Africa is currently the cradle of some thriving athletes who have won titles in a row. The expansion of betting websites and apps, such as the Betway app, which offers a venue for sports live streaming, also helps explain why some tournaments are so famous. Several sports that are important to the cultural hub of Africa. See which sports are the most watched in the list below.

1. Football

Due to its long history in Africa—dating back to the 1800s—football is unquestionably an activity that has the most fans. In both rural and big places, it is common to see kids playing football on an empty field. It may come as a surprise that most football stars started in such modest playgrounds.

Over 200 players from different African national teams now compete in Europe’s premier-level competition. In the realm of football, notable Africans are Yaya Toure, Samuel Eto’o, Didier Drogba, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and many others who are creating waves throughout the world. Moreover, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon, DRC, and Egypt are some examples of African nations that have excelled in international soccer tournaments.

2. Rugby

South Africa is where rugby first gained traction in Africa. There are around 800,000 athletes that are registered in South Africa alone. Some countries in Africa, like Kenya, Namibia, and Ghana, have seen a rise in rugby recently.

For instance, the number of active players in Kenya has increased to over 60,000, encompassing men, women, and young people. The Kenya national rugby union team also triumphed in the 2015–16 World Rugby Sevens Series, which took place in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai

3. Basketball

Basketball was first introduced in 1960, and African people of all ages now consider it to be a necessary part of their lives. Visiting African cities or metropolitan regions, you will see individuals shooting hoops in their neighborhoods and at local schools while wearing T-shirts and sneakers.

It is typically played for entertainment or as a means to kill time. State and private schools are also building training grounds to aid in developing the skills of those who want to qualify for the NBA.

Dikembe Mutombo, a Congolese player who spent 18 seasons in the NBA, played for clubs like the Atlanta Hawks and others. Not to be overlooked is Hakeem Abdul Olajuwon, a player for the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets who was born in Nigeria. Basketball is also common in Angola, Kenya, Ghana, Tunisia, Egypt, Uganda, and Cameroon.

4. Cycling

In Africa, cycling is getting more and more popular, and it is particularly prominent in South Africa. It features beautiful and thrilling cycling routes, especially in Cape Town City, which hosts the biggest independently timed event and draws competitors from around the globe. Also known for its cycling prowess, Eritrea was the first country in Africa to send a team to the prestigious Tour de France.