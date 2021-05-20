Premier Soccer League teams are gearing up for the return of competitive football action this weekend, with the Chibuku Super Cup Tournament kicking off this Saturday, 22 May 2021.

As the teams gird for battle, Highlanders Technical Manager Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu will address the media at the club office today at 11am ahead of the team’s Sunday Chibuku Super Cup match against Bulawayo Chiefs.

Bosso will be facing Bulawayo Chiefs for the first time ever, in a cup match.

Meanwhile, 2018 league champions, FC Platinum says they are ready for battle: “The curtain goes down on the Chibuku Super Cup Tournament this Saturday 22 May.

“The action comes with due caution following strictly all Covid19 protocols, the major being empty stadia. Matches will be intensively covered by broadcasting partners of the PSL.”

Apparently, Dynamos who are the 2021 President’s Independence Cup winners after a 2-0 win over Highlanders at National Sports Stadium, courtesy of a Trevor Mavhunga goal and Peter Muduhwa’s own goal, are also saying let the games begin.

The new look Dynamos are expected to unveil their latest acquisitions, consisting of mainly youngsters.

-Zwnews

Fixtures