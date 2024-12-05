The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reportedly expressed intention to quiz Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) presidential candidate prophet Walter Magaya.

This follows the arrest of another ZIFA presidential candidate Gift Banda for allegedly faking ‘O’ Level certificates in order to be eligible to contest the post.

According to Nehanda Radio, it is reported that Banda used fordged ‘O’ Level certificates to file his nomination papers.

The alleged forger identified as Anele Zikhali is being held at Pumula Police Station while Banda is locked up in cells at West Commonage Police Station.

Apparently, Magaya has found himself under the police microscope after it emerged that he holds an ‘O’ Level certificate and a Diploma in Marketing that was issued to him by the same person who forged Banda’s.

Magaya who is the Prophetic Healing Deliverance church founder and owner of Yadah Football Club has expressed interest to contest the ZIFA presidency.

ZIFA recently passed a resolution which makes it mandatory for presidential aspirants to have a minimum of five ‘O’ Level passes.

