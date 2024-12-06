Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo says British Labour Party led governments have always been too harsh on Zimbabwe.

He says history has it that Labour Party governments in Britain have always been anti-Zimbabwe in their approach.

Moyo was reacting to a story alleging that the current UK government (Labour Party led) has rejected recommendations of the Commonwealth secretariat for Zimbabwe to retun to the grouping.

Moyo wrote:

“When it comes to Zimbabwe, UK’s Labour does not work. It was Labour led by Harold Wilson, which duplicitously aided and abetted the Unilateral Declaration of Independence (UDI) by Ian Smith’s Rhodesia Front in 1965.

“And it was the same Labour under Tony Blair that in 1997 reneged on Britain’s 1979 pledge – made by the Conservatives under Margaret Thatcher at the Lancaster Constitutional talks on Zimbabwe’s Independence to fund land reform to redress colonial land plunder.

“Now, true to its colonial colours, the same Labour is at it, again, reneging on the commitment of the last Conservative government, it succeeded last July, to accept the recommendations of the Commonwealth secretariat for Zimbabwe to retun to the Commonwealth it left in 2002.

“The Labour stunt was predictable.

“After all, there’s no common wealth in the Commonwealth. The existence of the organisation rooted in colonialism is a sore reminder of the common colonialisation of its members by Britain, whose Labour government still suffers from some apparent colonial hangover.

“It is obscene that a Labour British government, led by Keir Starmer, a prime minister who prides himself as a former brutal ‘Chief Crown Prosecutor’, has the guile to preach good governance, democracy and human rights to victims of British colonialism and slavery to whom good governance, democracy and human rights can only be his government’s apology for its colonial crimes, and reparations.

“Otherwise, it would be ahistorical to expect UK’s Labour to work for Zimbabwe!