Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Wednesday morning handed themselves over before law enforcement agencies at Police Headquarters in Lilongwe as part his mission in Malawi to seek justice, spokesperson for Bushiri and Enlightened Christian Gathering Ephraim Nyondo has confirmed to local news.

Nyondo added that Prophet Bushiri is still an innocent person until proven guilty.

“As of now, there is no court in the world that has proven Bushiri guilty. He may be subjected by media and public trial but he maintains his innocence until otherwise by a competent court and fair trial,” he said.

President Chakwera dumbs Bushiri?

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has said his government will not intervene in the Bushiri debacle as it is purely a law enforcement matter.

State House Director of Communications Sean Kampondeni indicated that Chakwera will not have anything to do with the matter.

Police last night went to the house of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri in Lilongwe to arrest him after receiving an international warrant of arrest. Sources close to the matter said 15 armed Police officers did not find the prophet at home.

It’s believed Interpol issued the warrant of arrest.

The North Gauteng High Court has also issued warrants for the arrest of Bushiri and his wife, Mary, who broke bail conditions last week.

The High Court issued the warrants on Tuesday.

The couple face charges of fraud and money-laundering.

The Bushiris who have already lost their combined R400 000 bail money and face the prospects of forfeiting their R5.5 million property at Midstream Estate, may also lose their luxury jet.

The aircraft was preserved last year as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) claimed it was bought with the proceeds of crime.

While Bushiri fought tooth and nail to get his plane back, the NPA at the time said that it had enough facts to believe the aircraft was the proceeds of unlawful activities or the instrument of an offence.

The application for him to forfeit the plane was brought before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria last year by the NPA. The matter was removed from the roll at the time, as it was not ready to proceed.

