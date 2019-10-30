Prophet in white garment rapes woman at Rufaro Stadium

A self styled Mbare prophet (39) was arrested after ra_ping a Kuwadzana woman (19).

The victim was approached by the man wearing a white garment, pretending to be a prophet near Rufaro Stadium.

He prayed for the woman, poured oil on her stomach before ra_ping her once and

threatening her not to divulge the information.

The police have urged women not to be lured into private and secluded areas by fake prophets.

All rape cases must be reported promptly at the nearest police station for swift action to be taken.

ZRP