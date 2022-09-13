Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has advised opposition parties in Zimbabwe to package their campaign messages in a way that addresses the electorate’s immediate needs.

He says promising a poor hungry, unemployed man, without a car good roads is ridiculous, but parties should instead promise addressing the immediate needs.

He gives example of what happened in Zambia recently.

“In Zambia former president Edgar Lungu ran on the basis of infrastructure like roads and he lost the election by over a million votes.

“Hakainde Hichilema ran on health, education and jobs and he won the elections.

“Telling a jobless man without a car or food about roads is ridiculous,” he says.

To some, his advice is seemingly directed at Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa who has been preaching spaghetti roads in Zimbabwe among other things.

While roads are equally important, Chin’ono believes campaigns should be modeled in a way that addresses people’s immediate needs.

