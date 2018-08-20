Prisoner Martin Gumbura misses bedroom action with his sx starved 21 wives

Disgraced former clergyman Robert Martin Gumbura is dying for quality time with his 21 wives after going for nearly 5 years without getting anything since his incarceration in 2013 for multiple rape crimes.

Speaking to News Zimbabwe reporters, Gumbura made it clear that if there is one thing he misses it is sx with his wives. The man who once boasted of having it daily morning, afternoon and evenings is facing close to 40 years in hungerland at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

“I hope they create a conducive environment where we can also be intimate with our wives,” he told reporters.

Unfortunately for Gumbura, Zimbabwe does not allow such activities for spouses whose partners are in prison.

During a christmas visit in December 2016, his wives told reporters that they wished there was conjugal visits in Zimbabwe.

“We cannot have a situation where a man is imprisoned and it marks the end of his conjugal rights with his wives.“This is not something that is even remotely understood by many people. When you talk about this, most people will simply tell you to move on and find another husband. That is not what we want because we are waiting for our husband and therefore we need to be given that option to enjoy our conjugal rights while he is in jail,” said Queen Bunga, Gumbura’s senior wife.

Gumbura was interviewed during the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services family week.

The family program allows prominent individuals like former parliamentarian Munyaradzi Kereke and clergyman Robert Martin Gumbura to meet their families and friends for the whole day.