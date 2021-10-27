The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Maria Ribeiro, has paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangangwa, at State house.

Meanwhile, Ribeiro has bade farewell to President Mnangagwa this morning as she leaves the country.

Apparently, UN rapporteur on sanctions against Zimbabwe, Alena Douhan will brief the media on herpreliminary findings.

This follows various meetings she held over the past 10 days with State officials and other stakeholders concerning the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights in Zimbabwe.

Zwnews