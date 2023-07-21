President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has signed the Electoral Amendment Bill into law.

Purpose of the Act is to ensure that only citizens are able to vote in the elections, to ensure that only proper candidates are allowed to contest elections.

It will provide clarity on when and how candidates can withdraw from elections so that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has sufficient time to change the design of the ballot papers and advise the electorate of their withdrawal.

Summary of some proposals in the Bill:

Voters are now required to produce a valid passport or National identity card as proof of identity before they register to vote.

A Driver’s license will be be accepted as a valid identity card.

The Act came with aim to amend the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) to provide for the timeframe within which national assembly and local authority candidates can withdraw from contesting in an election.

It also provide for the incorporation of the 30 percent women quota as well as the youth quota and the amendment of the definition of proof of identity.

Meanwhile, the new Act will not affect the forthcoming elections set for 23 August 2023.

