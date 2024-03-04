President Mnangagwa returns to Vic Falls

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived for the official opening of the 56th Session of the Economic Commission for Africa Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

The Conference is one of the premier forums on the continent for dialogue and exchange of views among African ministers responsible for finance, planning and economic development and governors of central banks on issues pertinent to the development agenda of Africa.

President Mnangagwa recently aborted landing at Victoria Falls Airport after a bomb scare.

The country’s security apparatus had to be placed on high alert.

He had to return to Harare leaving his deputy Constantino Chiwenga to preside over the event.

Zwnews