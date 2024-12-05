The Chancellor of Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at the institution’s main campus for the third graduation ceremony in Mutare.

MSUAS 3rd Graduation Ceremony, being held at Fernhill Campus, is running under the theme, “Advancing Sustainable Production, Industrialisation and Modernization through Research and Innovation.”

Meanwhile, over 2000 young people are set to graduate in various industrial studies at Lobengula Vocational Training Centre in Bulawayo this Thursday as government accelerates its skills development programme.

The graduation ceremony will be presided over by the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Honourable Tino Machakaire.